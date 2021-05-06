Brokerages Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Insiders sold 10,380 shares of company stock worth $289,519 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after buying an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,517,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $17,848,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,367,000 after purchasing an additional 573,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.27 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

