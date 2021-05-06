Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.52. Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

