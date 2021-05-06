Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. Provident Financial Services reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

PFS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. 272,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,622. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

