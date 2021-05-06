Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.16). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after buying an additional 2,845,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,472,000 after buying an additional 107,216 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,927. The firm has a market cap of $528.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

