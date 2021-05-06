Brokerages Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). SM Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.98. 2,673,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,964 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,183.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 892,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 595,549 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,377,000. Finally, Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

