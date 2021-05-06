Brokerages Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.28. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

SQM stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.14. 1,407,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.