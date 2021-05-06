Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.98 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $612.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

