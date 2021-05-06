Brokerages Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 195,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $621.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

