Brokerages Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.03. GreenPower Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million.

GP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 149,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,313. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $337.84 million and a P/E ratio of -124.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,051 shares in the company, valued at $24,078,359.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

