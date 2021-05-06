Brokerages Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. Overstock.com posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

OSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,395,083.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,483.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $526,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,946 shares of company stock worth $4,498,501. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after buying an additional 287,649 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $5,734,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $3,580,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Overstock.com by 840.4% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 59,836 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

