Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $230,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,493,976. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,812. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.