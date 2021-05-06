Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $48,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $750,825.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,623 shares of company stock worth $700,576 over the last three months. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,372. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.37%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

