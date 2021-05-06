Brokers Issue Forecasts for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.