Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.81. 51,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after buying an additional 337,598 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.