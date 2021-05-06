Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price objective raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. Bruker has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $71.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $3,421,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Bruker by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Bruker by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bruker by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Bruker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,247,000 after buying an additional 176,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

