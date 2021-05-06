C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $69.85 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.29.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 829,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,098,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

