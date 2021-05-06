CACHE Gold (CGT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.03 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.52 or 0.00103967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $680,816.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00083267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.64 or 0.00802414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00102807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,037.41 or 0.08949773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 59,494 coins and its circulating supply is 51,795 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

