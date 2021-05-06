CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.04. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 213,865 shares.

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale raised CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CaixaBank has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.