Calibre Mining Corp. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CXB. BMO Capital Markets raised Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.13.

CXB opened at C$1.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$654.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.21 and a 52 week high of C$2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.02.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$103.85 million during the quarter.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

