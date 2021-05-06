Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0183 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $47.00 million and $409,253.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.05 or 0.06188204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00239599 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

