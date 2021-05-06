Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%.

Shares of CPE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.59. 1,679,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

