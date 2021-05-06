Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.01 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,612. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 in the last ninety days. 78.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

