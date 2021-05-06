Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$359 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.82 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 204,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 208.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

