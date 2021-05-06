Canaccord Genuity Boosts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to $10.50

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AETUF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.72. 109,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

