Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.78

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.78 and traded as high as C$12.58. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$12.37, with a volume of 232,119 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.78.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$533.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

