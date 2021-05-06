Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.54.

CNQ traded up C$0.33 on Thursday, reaching C$40.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,011. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.66. The company has a market cap of C$47.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$41.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,280,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,831,510.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,342,743.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

