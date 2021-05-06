Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.96

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.96 and traded as high as $13.52. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 359 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 million, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

