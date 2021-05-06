Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $438,944.94 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $438,944.94.

Michael Joseph Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,886.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael Joseph Burke sold 13,600 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $272,952.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00.

Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.26. 63,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,972. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $306.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. Analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

