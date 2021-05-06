Capital One Financial Weighs in on Frank’s International’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Frank’s International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FI. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frank’s International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 213,741 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 199,608 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Frank’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,066,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 147,172 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

