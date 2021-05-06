Capital Senior Living (CSU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($9.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($8.08) by ($1.91).

Capital Senior Living stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Capital Senior Living has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $48.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

