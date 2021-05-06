Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.900-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cardinal Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.89.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,085,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.