CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.460-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,251. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

