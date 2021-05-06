CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.230-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $186 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.35 million.CarGurus also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CARG. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,653. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,465.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,309,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,817,230.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,501. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

