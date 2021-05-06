CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

NYSE:KMX opened at $137.90 on Thursday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $138.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

