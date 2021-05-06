Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.68 billion-$19.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.86 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $44.18. 154,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

