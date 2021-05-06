Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.42 million.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.80.
Shares of NYSE:CARS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. 669,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Recommended Story: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.