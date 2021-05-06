Cartesi Price Reaches $0.88 on Major Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $296.77 million and $104.24 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 49.8% against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00073806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00272827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $651.13 or 0.01164350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.99 or 0.00777854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,007.40 or 1.00152207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,457,354 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.