Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.230-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.07 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.07. 7,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,382. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $685.28 million, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

