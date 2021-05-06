Casino Betting Coin Achieves Market Cap of $8.92 Million (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $74,117.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00083475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.02 or 0.00823137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00102935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.26 or 0.09154707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Casino Betting Coin

CBC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

