Caspian Trading Up 34.4% Over Last 7 Days (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Caspian has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and $108,752.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00083044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.79 or 0.00787211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.29 or 0.08803139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00045952 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.