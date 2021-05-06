CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.05

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.97. CCOM Group shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 7,700 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.74.

About CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM)

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

