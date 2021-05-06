CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.53. 499,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,943. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

