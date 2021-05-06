CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $210.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s current price.

CDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.18. CDW has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.