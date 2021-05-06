Celsius (CELH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.96 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.