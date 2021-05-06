CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.44. 229,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,034,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.