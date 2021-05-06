Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.420- EPS.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 170,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CENT. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

