Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.420- EPS.

Shares of CENTA traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.27. 325,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

