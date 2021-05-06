Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report $19.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.70 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $77.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $78.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.60 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $79.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CVCY opened at $19.63 on Thursday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $245.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.