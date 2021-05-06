Century Casinos (CNTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Century Casinos to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.25 million. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $374.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.