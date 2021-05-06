CertiK Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.39 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00005292 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $133.96 million and $27.39 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.00269865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.92 or 0.01126158 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00790216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,555.50 or 0.99685025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,128,411 coins and its circulating supply is 44,613,903 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

